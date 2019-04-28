INTERESTING! Watch a video of a Chinese woman residing in Kenya speaking fluent Swahili(VIDEO).

Sunday, April 28, 2019

-There’s an influx of Chinese nationals in Kenya due to trade partnership between the two countries.





Most of Chinese nationals have made Kenya their second home and they are even learning the Swahili language and speaking it better than some of the Kenyan Citizens.





An interesting video of Chinese woman who calls herself Mama Wangari speaking fluent Swahili is going rounds on social media.





Watch it here.



