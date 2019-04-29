I was told I was not needed anymore-JIMMY GATHU narrates how he was fired while at the top of his career.

Monday, April 29, 2019-

Media Personality Jimmy Gathu has been around for decades but still commands a huge following.





The multi talented radio host turned thespian has narrated how he was summarily fired from his last Radio job at Nation FM when he was at his peak.





The 49-year old says he was devastated as he never saw it coming and were it not for his wife, he probably wouldn’t have made through that difficult period.





Speaking during an interview with a local magazine, the father of three said:









“Nation FM shut down and we were told to go home. By that time, I had never been out of a job for 27 or 28 years. I had never been fired. I was always poached, then one day at the top of my career I was told time was up.





He added: “ If it was not for my wife Cathy, I am really not sure I would have made it. At some point, I was ready to take any job for whatever salary, but she said, “You know what, don’t worry, I will handle it. I will shoulder you but you have to be sure what you want to do.”





“Even when it was tough for her, she was there. That was when I started my communications company.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.
















