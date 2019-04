How armed gangs are grabbing land in Eastlands and threatening the rightful owners with guns under police protection.

Armed gang land grabbers have invaded private lands in nairobi’seastlands and police are doing little to help the victims

In Buruburu , a group of armed land grabbers led by Dan Ogonga invaded buburu farm land , they subdivided the land and sold it to third party. When the owner's came, they were threatened with pistols. Others were beaten by the gang and up to now, the owner's have been camping at DCCs office in Ruai crying for help.

In Njiru they have invaded several lands. Njiru aggeria land known as, quarry, wasinvaded too by Ture, Sing, Dennis Otude,Dan ogonga, Mweka, magongo and many othersIn that parcel of land, there are many people who are armed with illegal pistols like Dennis otude , Magongo,Dan ogonga and Sing.This guns are being used to scare away anybody who claims the ownership of the land.

Kirima land is another example.

The entire land has been subdivided and sold to the third party by the same gang.

There is also this land known as Bamaho in Njiru. This land has been invaded by a group of armed gang from dandora led by Solomon abiero who is also armed with illegal pistol