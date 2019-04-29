Here’s that VIDEO of a PASTOR restoring man’s erection during a Miracle Service, Ona Vituko jamani(WATCH).

Monday, April 29, 2019

-Contoversial Nigerian prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, recently caused a stir after he allegedly restored man’s erection during a miracle service at his church.





The man went to the prophet to seek for help after he had erection dysfunction for over 3 weeeks.





During the 3 weeks, he was urinating blood and despite seeking for medical help, doctors were not able to treat the disease.





The Nigerian preacher and pastor prayed for the man and restored his erection as his congregants watched.





Here’s the video.







