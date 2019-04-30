Here is the name of ODM governor who is fighting blindness in Germany – Lets pray for him before his maker summons him

Tuesday April 30, 2019-

A quiet Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor is fighting for his life at a Germany hospital after he was diagnosed with a complex blindness condition.





According to sources, Homabay Governor, Cyprian Awiti was hospitalized in Germany after doctors in Nairobi were unable to treat his condition.





Before travelling to Germany, the governor, who is a close ally of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, handed over his duties to his deputy governor Hamilton Orata, a move which would allow him to seek medical attention.





His communications director Juma Aluoch said all the duties supposed to be undertaken by the governor, will now be handled by the deputy.





Mr Orata has however been representing Awiti in several functions for over a year now.





“All affairs of the county will be run by the deputy governor as it has been since the governor has been unwell,” Aluoch said in a phone interview





“There is no cause for alarm and all residents will get relevant services from the county. There is no vacuum,” Aluoch added.



