Here is KAMANDA’s fierce warning to Mt Kenya leaders who are campaigning for RUTO’s presidential bid in 2022! This will shock the DP to the core

Monday April 29, 2019 - Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has issued a stern warning to Mt Kenya leaders who are campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Speaking on Sunday in Nairobi, Kamanda said those politicians campaigning for Ruto’s presidency are undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.





The veteran politician said the leaders risk being 'punished' by the electorate for defying the President, who is Mt Kenya's political kingpin.





“Uhuru is the leader of Mt Kenya region and he will continue to be our leader even after 2022,” Kamanda said.





"If they do not stop what they are doing, their political careers will end. They know that," Kamanda added.





Kamanda, who is said to be the leader of the 'Kieleweke' group, was referring to the 'Tanga Tanga' team which is led by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and MPs Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and others who are backing Ruto's bid.





He claimed that these politicians are campaigning for Ruto to receive handouts from the “hustler”





“Those speaking contrary to what President Uhuru Kenyatta has already directed us to do are on the side of corruption. They want to benefit financially," Kamanda noted.



