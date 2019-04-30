Here is the hilarious video of a Nairobian advising EVANS KIDERO on how to 'buy justice' going viral (WATCH)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-

A video of a Nairobi resident advising embattled former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero on how to buy justice is going viral on social media.





The man who calls himself Ghetto MCA reckons that Kidero, who has been in and out of courts for corruption and abuse of office charges, is being ‘harassed’ by the state.





He urges him to use his wealth to mobilize poor youths and have them defend him by creating chaos in the city.









He says: “ Mimi nauliza Governor Kidero, hii kushikwa yako inauma watu Kenya. Ndugu yangu uko na pesa. Ata kama ingekuwa ni Aladwa (Makadara MP George Aladwa) ama Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) ameshikwa mara tatu hivo, saa hii tension ingekuwa Kenya (I am asking Governor Kidero, your numerous arrests are disturbing Kenyans. My brother you have money, if it were Aladwa or Babu Owino being arrested three times like you, there would be tension in the country).





Watch the video below.

This Kenyan has a brilliant idea of solving Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero problems,.....'awache kushikwa kila siku kama mwizi wa simu ama mwizi wa ngeta'. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z2ngkJ9H0q April 29, 2019



