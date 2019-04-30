Heartbreaking! Jobless former AFC Leopard goalkeeper MUHAMMAD FWAYA begging for any job to help him pay bills.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

-Former AFC Leopard goal-keeper, Muhammad Fwaya, is languishing in poverty despite his great skills on the pitch.





He reached out to Nailab boss, Sam Gichuru, who has a huge social media presence and begged him to connect him to a job that will enable him pay bills.





The former goal-keeper is ready to do any job that can help him survive.





Sam Gichuru shared Muhammad Fwaya’s plight saying,





“Here is a man, a father, a national figure and a friend looking for help, his name is Fwaya.

Former AFC Leopard Goalkeeper, Muhammad Fwaya is looking for a job, he is open to anything, driver, office support etc.

I have engaged with him briefly, he is hardworking, optimistic & very kind despite everything he has gone through.

You can reach him on fwaya69@yahoo.com

Share this and let's get him a job. Thank you guys”







