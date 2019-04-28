Hail the King! Kenyans hail Legend ELIUD KIPCHOGE after breaking London Marathon record.

Sunday, April 28, 2019- Kenyans have taken to social media to hail Kenyan Marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge following his London Marathon masterclass.

Kipchoge won the 2019 London Marathon setting a new course record of 2 hours 2 minutes and 37 seconds.

He also becomes the first person to win the London marathon in four occasions thus cementing his status as the greatest marathon runner of all time.

In the women’s race Brigid Kosgei set a new Personal Best of 2 hours 18 minutes and 18 seconds.

Vivian Cheruiyot came second while Mary Keitany and Gladys Cherono finished Fourth and Fifth consecutively.

See how Kenyans reacted to Kipchoge's impressive display.







