Hail the King! Kenyans hail Legend ELIUD KIPCHOGE after breaking London Marathon record.

Sunday, April 28, 2019- Kenyans have taken to social media to hail Kenyan Marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge following his London Marathon masterclass.
Vivian Cheruiyot came second while
Mary Keitany and Gladys Cherono finished Fourth and Fifth consecutively.
Kipchoge won the 2019 London Marathon setting a new course record of 2 hours 2 minutes and 37 seconds.
He also becomes the first person to win the London marathon in four occasions thus cementing his status as the greatest marathon runner of all time.
In the women’s race Brigid Kosgei set a new Personal Best of 2 hours 18 minutes and 18 seconds.
See how Kenyans reacted to Kipchoge’s impressive display.
💥THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME💥— Shawn Osimbo-Kasyula (@ShawnOsimbo) April 28, 2019
Eliud Kipchoge Becomes The First Man To Win The London Marathon Four Times.
Kipchoge Has Also Broken The Course Record Setting A New Time Of 2:02:37
@K24Tv #K24Sport #LondonMarathon #TeamKenya #MagicalKenya pic.twitter.com/WIVYZAt4Q7
"Congratulations to #TeamKenya for the excellent performance at the #LondonMarathon. Well done Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei and Vivian Cheruiyot for a great finish in your respective races, we are so proud of you for flying the Kenyan 🇰🇪 flag high." - President Uhuru Kenyatta.— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 28, 2019
Eliud Kipchoge finished the race, came back to Kenya, milked his cows then went back to the finish line to wait for Mo Farah.— 🤷🏾♂️ (@sickolia_) April 28, 2019
Congratulations to @EliudKipchoge for an energetic, dominant and electrifying display to win the #LondonMarathon and cementing his status as one of the greatest marathoners of all time. We savour a fantastic victory. pic.twitter.com/zYsCCgGqxY— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 28, 2019
Congratulations @EliudKipchoge on winning the Men’s race at the #LondonMarathon with an inspiring performance. We are proud of you.— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 28, 2019
Elid Kipchoge has phenomenally done it again, winning the London marathon for himself, his family, his country & Africa. He is a source of patriotic pride. He is a National hero. I hope he and not githerimen will deserve National recognition/ honour!— Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) April 28, 2019
Congratulations King @EliudKipchoge the https://t.co/NlVM8Oz73T for winning #LondonMarathon19. You are simply the BEST pic.twitter.com/pWdHUhLkBT— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 28, 2019
