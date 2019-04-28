Famous Githurai bhang dealer Simon Kariuki alias Tony pounced by police (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 28, 2019-A famous bhang seller identified as Simon Kariuki alias Tony has been arrested.

He operates in Githurai where he packages the bhang and sells it to peddlers.

He was arrested  packaging the banned substance  in his hideout alongside his accomplices.

Bhang is illegal in Kenya  although there’s a bill that was introduced to Parliament by Kibra MP Ken Okoth seeking to legalize it.

Here are the photos.




