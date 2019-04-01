Eye-witness account !This happened at NextGen Mall basement. Read……………Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 08:49
By Silas Nyanchwani.
Drama at the NextGen Mall basement.
A man, an adult, black, presumably Christian, attempted to elope with a girl, Somali/or any of the Northern Muslim tribes...
Apparently, they have been tracked to the Mall, by the police. This has caused some commotion as family of the girl, a handful of middle-aged women are screaming, and the police causing a ruckus. And many black bystanders.
Asking around, the girls is 25. And the family is against her marriage to a Christian. The man had already been arrested and manhandled into the family of the girl's car. And the girl was extracted from the man's car, and received with a hot, electric slap from a man, her brother, I hear.
Wameenda.
Every African, presumably Christian, is relieved that the girl is over 18.
I will comment on inter-religion dating tomorrow.
The Kenyan DAILY POST