Even BABU OWINO now smells a rat over UHURU-RAILA handshake! Something in seriously wrong somewhere
Sunday April 28, 2019-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has raised a concern with the handshake saying he smells fishy underneath things.
This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta abandoned the plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu even after promising Raila Odinga that he would indeed deliver the SGR promise to his people.
According to the outspoken MP, if President Uhuru cannot deliver his promise of the real meaning of the handshake, then Raila Odinga should divorce him.
"I’m smelling a rat. The by-product of this Handshake must be a referendum to amend the constitution, or we divorce if the marriage can’t manufacture a baby," read his Facebook post.
"Everything MUST be clear by the end of this year. Ujinga hatutakubali na ufala ya peni mbili." he added.
