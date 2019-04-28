Even BABU OWINO now smells a rat over UHURU-RAILA handshake! Something in seriously wrong somewhere

Sunday April 28, 2019 -Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has raised a concern with the handshake saying he smells fishy underneath things.





In a Facebook post, Babu Owino noted that that he smells a rat, stating that the byproduct of the handshake should be the constitutional changes in the country.





This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta abandoned the plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu even after promising Raila Odinga that he would indeed deliver the SGR promise to his people.





According to the outspoken MP, if President Uhuru cannot deliver his promise of the real meaning of the handshake, then Raila Odinga should divorce him.





"I’m smelling a rat. The by-product of this Handshake must be a referendum to amend the constitution, or we divorce if the marriage can’t manufacture a baby," read his Facebook post.





Owino further gave Uhuru and Raila to declare the contents of the handshake to the public before the end of this year.





"Everything MUST be clear by the end of this year. Ujinga hatutakubali na ufala ya peni mbili." he added

