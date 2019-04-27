Embattled Olympic Champion ASBEL KIPROP reveals he sent his Mpango wa Kando Ksh 1Million on social media (LOOK)

Saturday, April 27, 2019-

Embattled Kenyan Olympic champion, Asbel Kiprop, has left tongues wagging after he shared his M-PESA statements on social media.





The 30-year old was recently handed a lengthy ban by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF), for doping.





However, Kiprop has maintained his innocence claiming that the anti-doping agency contaminated his urine sample.





And in an attempt to prove that he never tried to bribe anti-doping agents as claimed by the IAAF in its report, the three- time 1500m world champion has revealed his 20 most active M-Pesa recipients.









Top on the list is his wife, Sammary Jerotich who received KSh 1.7 million, while his mother Julia Jepkosgei is second with KSh 979, 000.





His Mpango wa Kando, Nancy Cherotich is the third highest recipient with KSh 965, 700.





Nancy is the lady who was filmed in the car with Asbel kissing and frolicking sometimes back.





It later emerged that she was a wife to Asbel’s close friend and training partner.





While sharing the statements, Kiprop wrote:





“I have used my Safaricom line since 2014





“My M-Pesa correspondent reflects my priorities Mom is leading b4 all duties and the rest while my own father doesn’t even reflect among the top20 just because my father is me and I am him.”



