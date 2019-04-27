Disgraced athlete ASBEL KIPROP threatens to shoot someone as he calls on Police to take their Gun-This guy needs help (LOOK)

Saturday, April 27, 2019-

Disgraced Kenyan athlete, Asbel Kiprop needs urgent help if his posts on special media are anything to go by.





Kiprop, who is a three time 1500m World Champion , was recently handed a lengthy ban by the International Athletics Association Federation(IAAF) after a banned energy enhancing substance (EPO) was found in his urine.





However, the 30-year old has maintained his innocence accusing the anti-doping agency of contaminating his urine sample and it seems he is sliding into depression.









Taking to Social media, Kiprop who is a police officer called for his employer to take their gun before he uses it to 'earn himself justice'





He also called on the IAAF take all the medals he has won since he no longer wants to see then in his house.





See the post below.







