Did RAILA ODINGA orchestrate the arrest of his financier EVANS KIDERO? This guy is a proffesional and UHURU should watch out!

Sunday April 28, 2019 -Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has dropped a bombshell, accusing ODM leader Raila Odinga of influencing the arrest of former Nairobi Governor Evans in order to settle political scores.





Venting on social media, the controversial lawyer argued that Raila was worried over a possibility of Kidero taking over as the Luo defacto leader in future which would be consigning the Odinga dynasty to political oblivion and he had to do something very fast about it.





"Evans Kidero and Okoth Obado have been charged because Raila Odinga considers them potential threats to a theocratic Luo State headed by Odinga zombies," Miguna wrote on his Facebook page.





Miguna opined that the arrests executed by the state were not targeting thieves but meant to cripple people who were a threat to the political ambitions of families of certain individuals.





However, he clarified that he was not opposed to the prosecution of Kidero and the likes of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



