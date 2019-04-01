Data Analyst Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Data & Finance Analyst



POSITION SUMMARY:

Position Overview: Sinapis is looking for a Data & Finance Analyst to oversee East Africa accounts

Reporting To: Kenya Country Manager with oversight on special projects from Director of Academy

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Term: 2-year renewable contract with 6-month probationary period

Compensation: Entry-Level

ABOUT SINAPIS: Our mission at Sinapis is to make disciples and alleviate poverty through the power of entrepreneurship. We seek to foster the development of entrepreneurs and the growth of Kingdom businesses. These enterprises are led by entrepreneurs who strive for excellence in their business and who are intentional in reflecting and sharing Christ’s transforming love in the marketplace, through the business decisions they make and the relationships they cultivate with employees, suppliers, and customers.

After nine years, we have surpassed a key milestone of training over 1,000 entrepreneurs and are now entering an expansion stage which includes expansion within and outside of Kenya.

Our current core offerings are as below:

1. Sinapis Aspire. The Aspire program is a 9-week business training program for people who want to start a business, and would like to know how to successfully bring their idea to life.

2. Sinapis Academy. Sinapis partners with local organizations to deliver the Sinapis Academy, an intensive 16-week business training program similar to a mini-MBA but customized for early

and growth-stage ventures. This program is extremely practical, locally customized and specifically designed for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.

3. Sinapis Business Plan Competition. Upon completion of the Sinapis Academy training program, entrepreneurs are eligible to compete in the Sinapis Business Plan Competition, an annual competition in which the top 5-10 finalists compete for grant capital at a live pitch event.

4. Fast Track Fellow Accelerator Program. The Sinapis Fast Track Fellows (FTF) program is a 6-month accelerator that serves up to 20 graduates of the Sinapis Academy per year who have businesses capable of significant growth. The program begins with a customized business assessment for each participant coupled with access to high quality consultants, professional advisors, advanced training, investor match-making and biblical integration.

With our ambitious growth and expansion plans, we require additional help particularly in the area of maintaining tight financial records and accurate records of our growing database of entrepreneurs.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Responsibilities:

· Manage Kenya office QuickBooks account and enter in all income and expenses on daily basis.

· Manage petty cash and reconcile cash at month-end with Kenya Country Director.

· Organize and file receipts and documents.

· Make monthly utility payments incurred by the Sinapis office (water and electricity bills) and manage purchase of office supplies such as stationery, toilet and cleaning supplies and kitchen consumables.

· Assist regional staff with management of Uganda and Rwanda QuickBooks accounts.

· Maintain database of entrepreneur contacts from workshops and other events.

· Maintain database of ecosystem prospective and current partners and related contact activity and plans.

· Create reports and dashboards for all staff using Salesforce.

· Assist Alumni Coordinator in managing Alumni data and communicating with Alumni through Salesforce platform.

· Assist Director of Academy with maintaining and analyzing impact data, both on Salesforce and Excel.

While this list comprises the main day-to-day activities of the Data & Finance Analyst, you may be required to complete other tasks not mentioned above but within the scope of data and finance

management across Sinapis’ global (particularly East Africa) operations.

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR :

· You are a follower of Christ who maintains a healthy relationship with Jesus as evidenced by (but not limited to) prayer, devotional reading of Scripture and spiritual discipline

· You are highly detail-oriented and organized

· You love spreadsheets and numbers

· You are humble and have a teachable spirit

· You are energetic, hardworking and willing to go the extra mile to complete an assignment

Required

· A heart for our organization’s mission and a calling for this work

· Highly organized with a knack for continuous process improvement

· Ability to manage multiple work-streams at the same time

· Ability to take initiative and solve problems

· Strong attention to accuracy and details

· Undergraduate degree, preferably in accounting or finance

· Ability to work in a small team environment

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

· Extremely positive attitude, excellent interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence

· Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel

· Proficient in QuickBooks

· Honest with high levels of integrity

· Minimum of 1 year relevant work experience

Desirable

· Experience in the Start-up and SME ecosystem

· Proficient in Salesforce

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

· Deep, fulfilling impact – This is a mission that will impact thousands of lives economically, socially and spiritually. You will be part of a group that is daily making strides to take back the market-place for the glory of God

· Entrepreneurial work-environment – As a small organization, we are free from bureaucracies and you will enjoy the flexibility to be creative and try out new ideas that make sense

· Fantastic network – You’ll develop a robust network of inspiring entrepreneurs and entrepreneur-support organizations across Kenya

· Promising career growth – Sinapis is a small but growing organization with opportunities for career growth over time

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN APPLYING

Please send us a well-formatted and written cover letter that states your salary expectations along with your resume in PDF format to careers@sinapisgroup.org.

The Subject line of the email should read, “Data & Finance Analyst – Last Name, First Name”