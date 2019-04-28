Curvy Tanzanian Slay Queen dares Magufuli as she flaunts her assets on Instagram (PHOTOs)

, , , , 05:42

Sunday, April 28, 2019- Curvy Tanzanian socialite Sanchi took to Instagram to put her killer curves on display in these sexy photos.

Despite crackdown on socialites and musicians, who post such photos on social media, Sanchi is not bothered.

Sanchi, who is known for her incredible curves, is based in South Africa has no intentions of going back to bongo any time soon.

See photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno