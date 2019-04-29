COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, really hates RUTO with a passion as he reveals when he told UHURU to sack him-Look!

Monday April 29, 2019 -Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli , has revealed that he urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire his Deputy President William Ruto .





Speaking at the COTU national prayer day held at St. Stephens ACK church in Nairobi on Sunday, Atwoli noted that he has known Ruto to be a thief for a long time and has urged Uhuru to get rid of him before he spoils everything for him.





He stated that his decades of experience qualified him as an authority and that whenever he laid any accusations at any individual should be construed as the truth.





“If you want to shame one another, come to Francis Atwoli, na nikisema wewe ni mwizi, wewe ni mwizi, loosely translating to (if I point you out to be a thief, that means you are a thief)," he asserted.





He reminded the congregation that he was the one who actually dismissed DP Ruto from a prayer event back in 2014, going on to add that he called President Uhuru urging him to fire his deputy.





"In 2014 I am the one who dismissed Ruto from this pulpit here, and I asked President Uhuru to sack him," he revealed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



