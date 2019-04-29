CJ DAVID MARAGA is joking with Kenyans! See the billions he wants to splash on luxurious cars for the Judges as Kenyans continue to die?

Monday April 29, 2019 -Chief Justice, David Maraga, is looking to splash Ksh2.1 billion to buy more than 200 luxury cars for judges and other staff in the courts.





This is after the Maraga-led Judiciary submitted the demands to the National Assembly for approval.





The Judiciary’s Budget Estimates reveal that 80 Mercedes Benz E200 vehicles meant for High Court judges will cost Ksh11 million each.





41 new judges will also get to be the proud owners of the high-end vehicles.





41 Chevrolet Trailblazers will be purchased at a cost of Ksh6 million each and will be handed to High Court Stations.





The institution will purchase an additional 70 Ford Rangers valued at Ksh8 million each.





Defending the budget, Deputy Chief Registrar, Paul Maina , stated that judges had been forced to share vehicles thus slowing down movements.





He added that the inconveniences resulted in a slow pace in handling cases.





“Whereas we appreciate the additional Ksh2 billion allocated in the latest approved Budget Policy Statement, we will have a shortfall due to enormous caseload,” stated Maina.





