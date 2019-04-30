Check out our tips on TOTTENHAM V AJAX Champions League semi-final clash-Make good money here.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama 07:58
Tuesday, April 30, 2019- An unfancied outsider is sure to make the Champions League final this year as Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax face off in the semi-final of the elite club competition.
Spurs welcome the Dutch outfit to North London for the first leg on tonight having eliminated a star-studded Man City in the quarter-finals, but they will be wary of an Ajax side that has already eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus.
These two sides have only faced off in one previous European tie, with Spurs running out 6-1 aggregate winners in the first round of the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup.
Spurs won the home leg of that tie 3-0, although that is Ajax's only previous defeat in London having otherwise won once and drawn twice in the English capital.
Tottenham have only ever lost one home game against Dutch opposition and are six matches without defeat to an Eredivisie outfit stretching back to 2007.
Ajax are a team in fine form. The visitors have scored a Dutch-record 160 goals across all competitions this season and will fancy their chances of getting at least one more away from home on tonight.
Prediction: Tottenham 1:2 Ajax