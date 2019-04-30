Check out our tips on TOTTENHAM V AJAX Champions League semi-final clash-Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-

An unfancied outsider is sure to make the Champions League final this year as Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax face off in the semi-final of the elite club competition.





Spurs welcome the Dutch outfit to North London for the first leg on tonight having eliminated a star-studded Man City in the quarter-finals, but they will be wary of an Ajax side that has already eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus. Go here>>>





These two sides have only faced off in one previous European tie, with Spurs running out 6-1 aggregate winners in the first round of the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup.









Spurs won the home leg of that tie 3-0, although that is Ajax's only previous defeat in London having otherwise won once and drawn twice in the English capital. Go here>>>





Tottenham have only ever lost one home game against Dutch opposition and are six matches without defeat to an Eredivisie outfit stretching back to 2007.





Ajax are a team in fine form. The visitors have scored a Dutch-record 160 goals across all competitions this season and will fancy their chances of getting at least one more away from home on tonight.



