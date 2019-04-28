Check out our tips on Manchester United v Chelsea and 12 games played today where you can make easy money.

Sunday, April 28, 2019-

Manchester United and Chelsea lock horns today in what could be a crucial match in the battle for a top-four finish.





Both sides are winless in two Premier League matches, but it is the Blues who sit in a better position as they occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, off United.





Man United have won their last two Premier League home games against Chelsea but they have not beaten the Blues in three top-flight games in a row at Old Trafford since January 1957. Go here>>>





The Red Devils have also won three of their last six meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D1 L2), including February’s 2-0 win in the FA Cup last 16 at Stamford Bridge.









However, the Blues have won more top-flight games against United than any other side in the competition (18). Go here>>>





Sarri and his side make the trip to the Theatre of Dreams at the perfect time, coming up against a United side devoid of any confidence. However, the visitors are hardly at their best, so we are backing a draw that will take the top-four battle right down to the wire.





Prediction: Man United 1 Chelsea 1





See more tips below.





EPL(14:00) Leicester v Arsenal –GG





AT1(15:30) AC Wolfsberger v Salzburg -2 Go here>>>





FR1(16:00) Lille v Nimes -1





EPL(16:00) Burnley v Man City -2





DE1(16:30) Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg -1





SCP(17:00) Rangers v Aberdeen -1





CH1(17:00) Young Boys v Lugano -1





CH1(17:00) St. Gallen v Basel -2





EPL(18:30) Man United v Chelsea –GG





DE1(19:00) Nurnberg v Bayern -2 Go here>>>





PT1(19:30)Braga v Benfica –GG





ES1(21:45) Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid -2



