Bimbo! Slay Queen BETTY KYALLO’s Oppo Advert flops, this is embarrassing

Cyprian Nyakundi blasts K24 TV’s Betty Kyallo after her advert on Oppo Phone flopped and writes.





Why do mobile phone companies insist on hiring mediocre media personalities who don’t have an idea on technology as influencers for their products?

Here we see our local socialite bimbo Betty Kyallo “promoting” an Android device through photos of herself which she posted via an iPhone.

The product she’s supposedly influencing consumers into buying is nowhere to be seen!

Someone tell these companies to save themselves such unnecessary embarrassments.



