ATWOLI was right – RUTO ‘s name will not be in the ballot in 2022 – See what UHURU and RAILA ODINGA’s men are doing at night

Sunday April 28, 2019

-Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has disclosed that he is among 100 MPs who are drafting a bill to bar Deputy President William Ruto from vying for the presidency in 2022.





Addressing mourners at a funeral in Mumias East constituency on Saturday, Savula said at least 100 MPs have embarked on a process to amend the law and compel all presidential candidates to declare the source of their wealth before being cleared to vie.





“Once the law is amended, it will be mandatory for the DP and other politicians eyeing the top seat on the land to explain and account for their wealth failure to which the electoral agency will block them from contesting,” Savula said.





According to Savula, the lawmakers were determined to ensure politicians implicated in graft and plundering of public resources are barred from seeking public office.





“I can tell you for free the Deputy President’s name will not be on the ballot box unless he comes out clear on how he immersed a lot of wealth,” he said.



