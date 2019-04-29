As BOB COLLYMORE leaves Safaricom, here is the man UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt is pushing as his successor at Safaricom

Monday, April 29, 2019 - Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore is set to leave the trillion shilling company over health reasons.





Mr. Collymore took a nine month leave in late 2017 to seek specialized treatment in London after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the blood called Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)





In a candid interview on JKL Show, Collymore, who resumed his duties as the boss of the giant Telecommunication Company in August 2018, admitted that he’s lucky to be alive.





He said:





“When I was finally diagnosed in London, the doctor told me that I probably had it for about 6 months. Being diagnosed with cancer for me was not such a big deal and a lot of people seem to think that is a bit strange.





“But I was really upset when they told me that it was going to take 9 months. I was like are you crazy? There is a company that has to be managed back at home and a family to take care of,”





“It would have killed me if I was not diagnosed early. Because AML becomes fatal within weeks and month. It would have killed me by Christmas, I would have been ex-Safaricom CEO,"





A source privy to the goings-on at Safaricom intimates that an announcement on Collymore’s replacement has been delayed by the Government’s insistence that the next head of Safaricom be a Kenyan.





Under Collymore, Safaricom has grown to be the most valuable company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), worth over Ksh 1.1 trillion.





Mr. Collymore has been at the helm of Safaricom since August 2010 when he took over from Michael Joseph, the founding Safaricom CEO.





His tenure was due to end in August 2017 but he secured another two-year extension.





His current contract is due August 2019 but he has no intention of renewing it longer opting to focus on his health.



