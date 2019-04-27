American man who murdered his Kenyan wife and baby in cold blood handed life sentence (DETAILS)

Saturday, April 27, 2019-

An American man who murdered his Kenyan wife and their 6-month old baby four years ago has been handed a life sentence.





The accused, Mr. Kwame Adom Carpenter stabbed his wife Maureen Wanjiku Gathua-Carpenter and their baby Kyan Carpenter in June 22, 2015.





Judge Richard King of Orange County found the accused guilty of two felony accounts of murder.





Ms Gathua died on the scene of crime while the boy died in hospital.









“This was a horrific case. The image that is in everyone’s mind is the child crawling with a knife in his back,” the judge said in his ruling.





Mr. Steve McGreevy who is the Deputy District Attorney said that “the case put the victims’ family, and the defendant family, through significant heartache.”





The family of the late Ms Wanjiku Gathua was had been following the case and even travelled to the US to witness the ruling.





Kwame is a former Marine and at the time of the killings, he was in the process of winding up his career in the Marines.



