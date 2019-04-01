Accounts Assistant Internship Opportunity in Kenya

Accounts Assistant Internship Opportunity in KenyaJobs and Careers 00:00
SCOPE Kenya Programme
Internship Position: Accounts / Program Assistant
Schools and Colleges Permaculture Programme – (SCOPE) Kenya is a young networking and capacity building Organization, currently with a membership of 16 Civil Society Organizations, which are promoting agro ecological practices through whole school approach for improved school health and nutrition.
The Organization seeks to recruit a person who is interested and focused in gaining skills and experience in accounting and program management for a period of one year. This is subject to renewal based on performance and availability of funds.
The successful person will be based in Thika.
Key Responsibilities and Engagement
· To support in book keeping /financial management.
· To perform administrative duties in SCOPE Office.
· Work closely with SCOPE National Coordinator in resource mobilization/fund raising.
· Prepare project budgets and reports.
· Monitor and document the learning points from the work of SCOPE and share in newsletters, reports, documentaries, leaflets, blogs, websites, social media and print and electronic media.
· Perform other relevant duties as may be delegated or assigned by SCOPE National Coordinator.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate should have the following qualities:
· Be educated to a diploma/ degree level in agriculture, Community development and Must have basic book keeping knowledge (preferably CPA part 1)
· Be a good communicator both in writing and speaking in English and Kiswahili.
· Be computer literate with proven ability to use essential software packages.
· Willing to work both in office and field work.
· Be a self-driven individual with a zeal for result, excellence and ability to work under minimal supervision.
· Have basic skills in report writing and documentation and ability to meet deadlines
· Willing to learn and be mentored in his/ her work.
Character Reference
· Self-starter, self-respecting, and highly motivated,
· Respecting deadlines and ability to deal with stress situations;
· A person of integrity and good work ethics;
· Goal driven and ability to work without supervision
Remuneration
This is not a full salaried position.
Application procedure
If you qualify for this position, submit your application and detailed CV with a contact mobile phone number and names of 3 referees to reach SCOPE Kenya through Email: scopekenya7@gmail.com, by 7th May 2019.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
NOTE
Application is through above email only
Hand delivered or post delivered applications will not be considered.