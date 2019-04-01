Accounts Assistant Internship Opportunity in Kenya

SCOPE Kenya Programme





Internship Position: Accounts / Program Assistant

Schools and Colleges Permaculture Programme – (SCOPE) Kenya is a young networking and capacity building Organization, currently with a membership of 16 Civil Society Organizations, which are promoting agro ecological practices through whole school approach for improved school health and nutrition.

The Organization seeks to recruit a person who is interested and focused in gaining skills and experience in accounting and program management for a period of one year. This is subject to renewal based on performance and availability of funds.

The successful person will be based in Thika.

Key Responsibilities and Engagement

· To support in book keeping /financial management.

· To perform administrative duties in SCOPE Office.

· Work closely with SCOPE National Coordinator in resource mobilization/fund raising.

· Prepare project budgets and reports.

· Monitor and document the learning points from the work of SCOPE and share in newsletters, reports, documentaries, leaflets, blogs, websites, social media and print and electronic media.

· Perform other relevant duties as may be delegated or assigned by SCOPE National Coordinator.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should have the following qualities:

· Be educated to a diploma/ degree level in agriculture, Community development and Must have basic book keeping knowledge (preferably CPA part 1)

· Be a good communicator both in writing and speaking in English and Kiswahili.

· Be computer literate with proven ability to use essential software packages.

· Willing to work both in office and field work.

· Be a self-driven individual with a zeal for result, excellence and ability to work under minimal supervision.

· Have basic skills in report writing and documentation and ability to meet deadlines

· Willing to learn and be mentored in his/ her work.

Character Reference

· Self-starter, self-respecting, and highly motivated,

· Respecting deadlines and ability to deal with stress situations;

· A person of integrity and good work ethics;

· Goal driven and ability to work without supervision

Remuneration

This is not a full salaried position.

Application procedure

If you qualify for this position, submit your application and detailed CV with a contact mobile phone number and names of 3 referees to reach SCOPE Kenya through Email: scopekenya7@gmail.com, by 7th May 2019.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

NOTE

Application is through above email only