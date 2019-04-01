Accountant Job in Kenya

Young Women Christian Association



Job Advertisement: Branch Accountant – Mombasa Branch

Young Women Christian Association is a National Organization founded in 1912 whose purpose is to develop the leadership and collective power of women and girls to achieve social and economic empowerment, human rights, health, security, dignity, freedom, justice and peace for all humanity.

The Association invites application for the position of Branch Accountant for its Branch in Mombasa.

The successful candidate will be based in Mombasa and will report to the Branch Manager.

Purpose: Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Branch Accountant’s role will be to develop and maintain the branch finance accounting and reporting system that will meet acceptable accounting standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

· In-charge of the accounts department in the Branch

· Ensure that the day-to-day accounting operations and financial management functions in the Branch are performed in accordance with internal policy and procedures.

· Timely reporting including project financial reports as well as management reports

· Preparation of the payroll on a monthly basis

· Review cashbooks and cashbook reconciliations weekly.

· Maintain accounting records including contracts and change orders

· Preparation of year-end schedules for corporate income tax returns and annual audit.

· Compile information for internal and external auditors, as required

· Preparation and processing of various journal entries related to general accounting.

· Compile and review subsidiary ledgers and financial statements.

· Assist in the development, implementation and maintenance of accounting systems and controls in conjunction with the Head of Finance.

· Preparation of annual budgets

· Perform special projects as directed by the Branch Manager and the Head of Finance.

· Assist Program Officers in developing and seeking approvals for activity budgets and expenditure.

· Maintain budget control and monitor cash flows for all projects activities.

· Coordinate and facilitate the procurement requirements of the office on the basis of the procurement policy guidelines.

· Review and account for procurement transactions to ensure adequate supporting documentation, accuracy of amounts and control over payments.

Qualifications & Skills

· Bachelor degree in Accounting or related field desired.

· At least a year experience working in an accounting function.

· At least a year of progressive working experience in rural environments.

· Computer literacy and strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

· Preparing monthly financial reports for internal and external use on income and expenditure

· Overall management of petty cash and its related activities including documentation

· Knowledge of pastel, quick books or either will be an added advantage

Candidates that are interested and meet the above qualifications are invited to apply.

An application with a detailed CV to reach the under mentioned on or before 7th May 2019

Human Resource Manager

YWCA-Kenya

hr@ywcakenya.org