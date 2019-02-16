Youthful Lang’ata MP NIXON KORIR weds the love of his life, BERYL ZORAIMA, in lavish ceremony (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 16, 2019-

Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Nixon Korir, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and mother

of his three kids, Beryl Zoraima, in a lavish wedding on Saturday morning.





The two exchanged vows in an invite only ceremony held at the Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.





The youthful MP and the love of his life Beryl Zoraima have been staying together and today they decided to solemnize their union.





The event was graced by close friends, family members and top entertainers in the 254.

Comedian Jalang’o, who was the official MC at the wedding, wrote on Instagram:









“ Good morning! Top wedding Host! Today I host the Wedding of my friend Nixon Mp Langata and Beryl the wife. It is going to be an amazing day! #TheMcThatGotYouPromoted ,”





Check out photos from the wedding.



