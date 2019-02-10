Young Kikuyu LADY posts PHOTO in a lodging having SEX with another woman's husband , How will his wife react?, LORD!!!

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-A young Kikuyu lady caused a stir on social media after she posted photo in a lodging having sex with a married sponsor and paraded him online for anyone interested to see.





The lady identified as, Ruth Wamaitha, posted the photo on facebook and captioned it,





It’s not clear what provoked the young lady and forced her to post the photo on facebook and wreck the sponsor's marriage.



It seems she is on a revenge mission.





How will this man’s wife react after seeing this photo that has spread on social media like bushfire?



















