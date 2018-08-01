You won’t believe why DAVID MURATHE has never attacked RUTO in Central Kenya - He only yaps outside Mt. Kenya like a stray dog

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has confirmed that Central Kenya will back Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





Speaking on Bunge La Maisha on Radio Maisha on Monday morning, Gachagua faulted a section of area politicians who have been trying to convince the nation otherwise.





He particularly took issue with embattled former Jubilee Vice Chair, David Murathe's claims in December last year that Mt. Kenya doesn't owe Ruto anything with regard to the 2022 polls.





According to Gachagua, Murathe is not representing Mt. Kenya in his declarations.





He wondered why the former Gatanga MP has not attacked Ruto in Central Kenya but utters those poisonous words outside Mt. Kenya.





"Have you ever heard him speak that way in Central Kenya?”





“He never does that because he fears being humiliated by the people as none of them elected him and made him their spokesman," said Gachagua.



