You won’t believe why ANYANG’ NYONG’O rushed back to Kenya from Belgium to meet with newly elected Congo President, FELIX TSHISEKEDI

Sunday February 10, 2019 -Kisumu Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, was among the few Kenyan leaders who met newly installed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on his maiden trip to Kenya as President.





The two leaders met in Nairobi on Thursday, shortly before Tshisekedi left the country after two days visit.





Details of their meeting were kept under wraps with Nyong’o expressing his happiness after meeting the Congolese President.





“Held a consultative meeting with the president of the Republic of Congo H.E Felix Tshisekedi,” Nyong’o said through his Facebook account.





Nyong’o’s meeting with Tshisekedi came shortly after jetted back in the Country from Brussels, Belgium.





He was in Belgium on the invitation of the European Committee of the Regions and the European Commission (EC). The County boss attended the European Commission's forum on Cities and Regions for Development Co-operation.





Tshisekedi was in the country to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, whom he met separately.





His visit was focusing on areas of mutual interest and cooperation between the two nations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



