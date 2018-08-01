You won’t believe what killed Dandora activist, CAROLINE MWATHA, as autopsy reveals everything that transpired - JUST LOOK!

Friday February 15, 2019 - An autopsy conducted at Umash Funeral Home has revealed what exactly killed Dandora-based human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha .





The post-mortem showed that she died as a result of excessive bleeding from ruptured uterus after a botched abortion.





According to independent pathologist, Dr. Peter Ndegwa , Mwatha was about 5 to 6 months pregnant with a male foetus when she died flushing it out.





“Unfortunately, I think somebody mistreated the foetus; it has no left upper limb, it has no brain because it has been sucked out, and there is a lot of blood in the abdominal cavity.”

“The foetus was actually in the abdominal cavity, the uterus because had been perforated at the back and this led to bleeding,” Dr. Ndegwa intimated.





“We also found some needle puncture marks on the right cubital fossa meaning that there was some medical intervention somewhere,” he said.





The autopsy now vindicates the police who have maintained that Mwatha died as a result of a botched abortion contrary to claims by the family that she was murdered as a result of her work.



