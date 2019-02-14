You should see these PHOTOs of JACOB ZUMA’s youngest wife, they have an age difference of 52 years! Ako 24.

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Her name is Nonkanyiso Conco, a 24 year old lady who is the 7th and youngest wife of former South African President Jacob Zuma.





When news broke out that 76 year old Zuma had sired a kid with the 24 year old lady, he confirmed that he was the biological father of the kid and made a sarcastic response saying, “So What”.





Coco gave birth to Zuma’s youngest son on 12th April last year which was coincidentally his birthday.





