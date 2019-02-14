You should see these PHOTOs of JACOB ZUMA’s youngest wife, they have an age difference of 52 years! Ako 24.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Politics 01:59
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Her name is Nonkanyiso Conco, a 24 year old lady who is the 7th and youngest wife of former South African President Jacob Zuma.
When news broke out that 76 year old Zuma had sired a kid with the 24 year old lady, he confirmed that he was the biological father of the kid and made a sarcastic response saying, “So What”.
Coco gave birth to Zuma’s youngest son on 12th April last year which was coincidentally his birthday.
This old man is really enjoying life.
Check out these pics of his youngest wife.