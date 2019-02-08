You haven’t seen anything yet! Meet ESTHER NAKITENDE, Uganda’s most curvaceous woman and the next big tourist attraction, LOL!!(PHOTOs).

, 08:26


Friday, February 8, 2019-Ugandan Minister of Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda, recently launched curvy women as a tourist attraction in the beautiful land of bananas.

Tourists will be travelling from all corners of the world to enjoy  seeing big hips and derrieres of curvy Ugandan women.

As we were strolling the internet, we came across photos of an Ugandan lady identified as, Esther Nakitende.

She has been crowned the most curvaceous woman in Uganda.

With over 245,000 followers on Instagram, it’s clear that Esther is quite a force to reckon with.

Check out her photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno