You better retire in 2022 because you are corrupt and will never see State House as you dream, maybe on TV – ODM MP tells RUTO

Sunday February 17, 2019 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has said Deputy President William Ruto should consider retiring in 2022 because he will not survive politically.





Speaking in Kisii town on Friday, Kisii Women Representative, Janet Ong'era, said that DP Ruto's dreams that he will retire from politics after serving as President for 10 years are invalid.





“It is shocking that DP Ruto has hopes of becoming the President after his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his term in 2022.”





“My advice to DP Ruto is that he better retires in 2022 since he won't make it to State House," Ongera noted





The tough-talking MP said Kenyans have no trust in DP Ruto.





"Kenyans have known him as a corrupt person.”





“Winning the Presidency in 2022 will be difficult for him.”





“I wish to urge him to take a break in 2022 from politics," she said.





She concluded by saying that Kisii residents will not rally behind DP Ruto if he goes for the country's top seat.



