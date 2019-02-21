You are on your own! UHURU now abandons CSs engaged in corruption - MATIANG’I, ROTICH, BALALA and ECHESA lead the pack

Thursday February 21, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned corrupt Cabinet Secretaries that they will be held personally liable for the loss of public funds in their respective Ministries.





He issued the warning in Kisii County on Wednesday where he had gone to launch new equipment at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.





He told the CSs who are facing corruption allegations, among them Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Rashid Echesa (Sports) and Fred Matiang’i (Interior) to carry their own cross and stop dragging their communities into their mess.





“If Matiang'i steals, will he share the matoke with you? Or if I steal, will I share the loot with my people of Ichaweri? Corrupt individuals should not be identified by their communities. Let everyone carry their own cross," he posed.





This comes even as the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji , jetted back into the country from Italy where he was following up leads on a dam scandal implicating three CSs.



