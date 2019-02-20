You are the next baby mama! Curvy KAMENE GORO told after getting mushy with notorious womanizer JBLESSING(PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

-Former Ebru TV anchor, Kamene Goro, has been warned to be careful with popular video producer, Jblessing, because she might be rendered a single mother soon.





The well endowed TV girl turned radio presenter shared a photo enjoying Jblessing’s warmth and fans couldn't keep calm.



He was kissing her forehead like a baby.





Jblessing is a notorious womanizer with a string of baby mamas including Avril.





He loves banging and impregnating sexy ladies before moving on to the next one.





Is Kamene Goro’s his next target?,well, time will tell.





Check out these photos as they get mushy.















