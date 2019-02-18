You are a fool! Stop lying to people with your ignorance-ORENGO now tells RUTO after he lied about referendum

Monday February 18, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto and Siaya Senator, James Orengo, have differed sharply over the push for constitutional amendments.





Speaking in Kakamega town yesterday during a funds drive at Christ is the King Catholic Church, Ruto urged leaders to stop politicking and concentrate on the delivery of services as per the promises they made before they were elected into various offices.





The DP said that the call for a referendum to create more posts in the Government is ill-driven and ill-motivated, and instead called for the creation of more jobs for the jobless youths.





“Kenyans don’t want to be told about positions. They are more concerned with being told how we are going to create jobs for our young people and implementing projects that will help us achieve Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda,” he said.





But in a quick rejoinder, Orengo lashed out at Ruto, saying the DP had not read the proposals of the referendum. He claimed that it is unfortunate that the DP is opposing what he is yet to read.





“Telling Kenyans that we want to create positions in this new initiative is ignorant. I think if you read that document it has a lot more to do with building a better nation.”

"The only difference between me and Ruto is that I have read that document more carefully but he has not read that document at all,” Orengo said.





