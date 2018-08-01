Women are wicked? See how she humiliated her boyfriend in a mall after finding him with another LADY (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:09
This poor guy was humiliated in a mall by his girlfriend who caught him entertaining another lady.
She ordered him to surrender every single thing she bought for him right there in the mall.
As if that was not bad enough, the scorned lady poured a drink on him
This is why it is advisable for men to be careful what gift they accept from their women.
Do you think she went too far?
Apparently, she caught her man on a date with another lady, poured a drink on him and asked him to handover the shoe and socks she bought for him. pic.twitter.com/0mnckU4CGq— Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) February 25, 2019
The Kenyan DAILY POST