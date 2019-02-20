WILLIAM RUTO is a certified thief and must resign-RAILA’s man, TIMOTHY BOSIRE, now goes bonkers on the DP

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -Orange Democratic Movement Party Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, now wants Deputy President William Ruto to resign following his confession about Weston Hotel land.





Speaking during an interview on BBC last week, Ruto admitted that the Weston Hotel land may have been acquired illegally by those who sold him but denied that he flouted legal processes.





But Bosire, a close confidant of Raila Odinga, accused Ruto of stealing public property, adding that he should formally quit his position.





“Ruto should eat the humble pie and just quit. He lacks the moral authority to continue being deputy president after admitting that he illegally acquired the Weston Hotel land,” the former Kitutu Masaba MP said.





"What Ruto has confirmed is that he is a thief of public resources by admitting that the Weston Hotel was built on public land that was stolen,” he added.





