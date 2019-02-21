WILLIAM RUTO and RAILA ODINGA are going home in 2022 – see who has announced that he will vie for presidency in 2022

Thursday February 21,2019

- Deputy President William Ruto and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s dreams of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, have been dealt a blow after a third presidential candidate emerged.





Making the announcement on Wednesday, renowned columnist and a scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, said that he will go for the nation’s top seat only if a certain person doesn’t throw a hat in the ring.





It, however, remains unclear who he was referring to in that context.





“I may have to think seriously of running for the presidency in 2022 if a certain person doesn’t do so. Stay tuned,” Mutua stated.





Mutua’s statement comes barely a week after he urged the Kalenjin community to dump Deputy President William Ruto before 2022.





According to Mutua, Ruto lacks what it takes to lead this nation after President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his term in office.





He has challenged the community to find someone else to take over the leadership mantle when that time comes.





“I beseech the Kalenjin Nation to wake up and smell the black coffee. DP @WilliamsRuto is now politically “finished.” Look elsewhere for 2022. Putting your eggs in the Hustler’s basket is a looser — a fool’s errand,” Makau said on Monday.





