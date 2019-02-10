Will Chelsea dent Manchester City’s title hopes? Check out our tips on the Etihad clash and make good money here.

Sunday, February 10, 2019-

Manchester City face off with Chelsea in a crucial Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium today.





A few weeks ago, the reigning champions had lost ground to leaders Liverpool but have clawed their way back into the Premier League title fight and will go top with victory over Chelsea, although they have played one more game.







Head to Head





No team has beaten Man City more often than Chelsea in the Premier League era, with the London outfit recording 25 victories over Sunday's hosts.





Chelsea are also the only club to win more than two top-flight fixtures against a team managed by Guardiola.





Prediction: Man City 2-1 Chelsea







Sarri’s side got the formula right to beat Man City in the reverse fixture and have the quality to test them again today, but we cannot ignore their poor away form.





Man City know that they cannot afford any more slip-ups in the title race and we're backing them to pick up all three points today.





See more tips below.





ENC (15:00) Norwich v Ipswich -1







GR1 (16:00) AEK Athens v OFI Creta -1





EPL (16:30) Tottenham v Leicester -1





BE1(16:30) Cercle Brugge v Club Brugge-2





SCC(16:30) Celtic v St Johnstone -1







IT1(17:00) Atalanta v Spal -1





IT1(17:00) Sampdoria v Frosinone -1





DE1(17:30) Werder Bremen v Aigsburg -1





CH1(18:00) Thun v Young Boys -2





PT1(18:00) Braga v Chaves -1





ES1(18:15)Valencia v Real Sociedad -1







EPL(19:00) Man City v Chelsea-1





DK1(20:00) FC Kopenhagen v Odense -1





IT1(20:00) Sassuolo v Juventus -2





IT1(20:30)Benfica v Nacional -1





ES1(22:45) Atletic Bilbao v Barcelona -2






