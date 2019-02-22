Why the Catholic Church refused to hold a requiem mass for deceased Dandora human rights activist, CAROLINE MWATHA.

Friday, February 22, 2019 - The human rights community was, on Thursday, forced to pay their last respects for deceased Dandora activist, Caroline Mwatha, at the Freedom Corner in Nairobi after the Catholic Church refused to hold a memorial service for her.





Reason? The Catholic Church has a strong stand against abortion and her postmortem revealed she died from complications arising from a botched abortion.





Detectives established that Caroline was cheating on her husband, Joshua Ochieng, with another man called Alexander Gitau and from text messages obtained by police showed the two were planning to terminate the pregnancy.





However, fellow activists, including former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, maintained that Caroline was murdered.





“Carol was murdered in a month in which we celebrate Dedan Kimathi, Robert Ouko, Pio Gama Pinto, Malcolm X and many other human right defenders. Carol will be immortalized; she is the only woman in this month,” said Dr Willy Mutunga.





“When I heard the police narrative, I knew it wasn’t the truth, even if the police tell you the truth by mistake, you should not believe them,” he added.





Family and friends are traveling to Caroline’s Asembo Bay rural home in Siaya County on Friday February 22, 2019, a day before she is laid to rest.



