While OKARI and BETTY couldn’t go past 6 months, this couple has been married for 45 yrs and going strong(PHOTOs).

, , , , 02:59

Sunday, February 10, 2019-Most marriages these days don’t last for long.

People like Dennis Okari and Betty Kyallo couldn’t tolerate each other even for a year after walking down the aisle in a lavish wedding.

 They divorced exactly six months after they were declared husband and wife in a holy matrimony.

But for this beautiful couple, they have been married for 45 years and still going strong.

Check out these beautiful photos they took during a photo-shoot.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno