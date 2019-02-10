While OKARI and BETTY couldn’t go past 6 months, this couple has been married for 45 yrs and going strong(PHOTOs).

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-Most marriages these days don’t last for long.





People like Dennis Okari and Betty Kyallo couldn’t tolerate each other even for a year after walking down the aisle in a lavish wedding.



They divorced exactly six months after they were declared husband and wife in a holy matrimony.





But for this beautiful couple, they have been married for 45 years and still going strong.





Check out these beautiful photos they took during a photo-shoot.











