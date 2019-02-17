What’s happening here? Someone should stop these Slay Queens - This is madness! (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:14
Just when you think you have seen it all from these so called slay queens, you come across this madness.
This slay queens claims that she has a talent in rapping and took to Instagram to show off her skills or lack thereof.
She knows she can’t rap and to make her video go viral, she decided to flaunt her ample twins.
Watch the madness below.
