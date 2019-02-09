What these Horny Slay Queens did to somebody’s grandfather in a club will drop your jaws - Isn’t this SEXUAL harassment? (WATCH)

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - There is this video of horny slay queens harassing a senior citizen in a club that is going viral on social media.

From the video, the poor grandpa was minding his own in a club when the two slay queens descended on him with wild abandon.

They even went ahead and stripped him off his shirt, his protestations notwithstanding.

Interestingly, netizens are laughing off the incident but if it was a lady on the receiving end, things could be different.
Watch the video below.

