What goes on at Nairobi’s Liddos Strip Club can be compared to Sodom and Gomorrah, See mindblowing PHOTOs.

02:27


Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Liddos strip club which is located in downtown Nairobi can be compared to Sodom and Gommorah.

When night falls, horny men flock the famous strippers’ joint to satisfy their sexual thirst by watching ladies stripping naked and at times, there are live sex shows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST is in possession of photos which show the crazy things that happen inside the famous strip club.

This is where your husbands and boyfriends flock every night.

Check out the photos.












   

