What God has put together no man can put asunder - BAHATI slams haters and gushes over his aging wife DIANA MARUA.

, , , , 00:43

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Fading gospel singer Bahati has been facing a lot of backlash from Kenyans after Mr Seed revealed how his wife, Diana, mistreated his pregnant wife.

Kenyans have been flocking Bahati’s Instagram page with all manner of insults.

But the youthful singer who turned 25 this year has lashed out at haters and praised his 31 year old wife.

According to Bahati, he will not part ways with Diana anytime soon.

He took to his Instagram page and shared a video enjoying a romantic date and wrote, 

HAPPY VALENTINES BABE. I thank God for bringing you in My Life (Mark 10:9) God has Put Us Together and Now because No Man Can Put Asunder. BABE LET'S GO MAKE BABIES AND BILLIONS TOGETHER 

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno