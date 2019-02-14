What God has put together no man can put asunder - BAHATI slams haters and gushes over his aging wife DIANA MARUA.

- Fading gospel singer Bahati has been facing a lot of backlash from Kenyans after Mr Seed revealed how his wife, Diana, mistreated his pregnant wife.





Kenyans have been flocking Bahati’s Instagram page with all manner of insults.





But the youthful singer who turned 25 this year has lashed out at haters and praised his 31 year old wife.





According to Bahati, he will not part ways with Diana anytime soon.





He took to his Instagram page and shared a video enjoying a romantic date and wrote,





“ HAPPY VALENTINES BABE . I thank God for bringing you in My Life (Mark 10:9) God has Put Us Together and Now because No Man Can Put Asunder. BABE LET'S GO MAKE BABIES AND BILLIONS TOGETHER



