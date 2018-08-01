What CAROLINE MWATHA’s husband said about autopsy report of his dead wife – Men, understand that the only good woman is your mother!

Friday February 15, 2019 - Dandora based human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha’s husband has finally spoken about a post-mortem report of his wife who was found to have died while procuring an abortion.





Speaking at City Mortuary on Friday morning, Ochieng said his family was devastated by the autopsy report that showed that Caroline Mwatha died while procuring an abortion.





Ochieng said that he has left the matter to God because he has no choice but to accept the post-mortem results.





According to the family’s pathologist, Dr Peter Ndegwa, Caroline died from excessive bleeding as a result of a botched abortion of a 5 month old foetus.





Ochieng, who works in Dubai as a logistical expert, said the family has shelved their quest for justice as they focus on the burial plans.





“The Government has tabled its autopsy findings.”

“I have no comment on that.”





“What I would say is we are now making arrangements to bury our loved one,” Ochieng said.





Ochieng also noted that he had never suspected his wife was cheating and if she was pregnant, it would have been his child since he was intimately with her last in August last year when he was in the country for holidays.





Mwatha is said to have been impregnated by a man named Alex from Isiolo County, who is in police custody.



