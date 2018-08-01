WETANGULA supports MURATHE and asks RUTO to go home with UHURU in 2022 - Everybody knows you are a thief Mr DP! Not fit

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has supported remarks made by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, who asked Deputy President William Ruto to retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Murathe, who was speaking in Nyanza, said since Ruto has served as the DP for two terms, he should retire with Uhuru in 2022.





Wetangula echoed Murathe’s remarks and asked the DP to retire in 2022 and let other Kenyans take the country’s leadership.





Wetangula said Uhuru and Ruto have had their chance and should now pave way for new blood to move the country to the next level.





“Under the Constitution, the presidency is occupied by two people — Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.”

“When the term expires for the President, it also does for his deputy who should also move out," Wetangula said.





Legally, nothing forbids Dr Ruto from running for President, despite having served as the DP.





The term limit only applies to the President.





But politically, some of his opponents may see a chance to exploit if they stop him from running.



